Bhubaneswar: Three years after its operation at Bhavani Mall in Shaheed Nagar here, Fun@Work has opened its new unit at Symphony Mall near Hanspal Square. The grand opening was graced by Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous .

Gracing the occasion, Fun@ Work managing director ShiMarekha Talukdar said, “After three years of co-working experience, Fun@Work is now starting a new chapter, opening a new unit that will help take networking and productivity to new heights. It is set to become the most attractive co-working destination in Bhubaneswar for its customers.”

With its appearance and functionality in mind, the new unit has sensitively blended aesthetics and professionalism inside.

“Startups, freelancers and enterprise teams alike will find a great environment here, with collaboration areas and private meeting rooms, as well as optimal parking facilities,” a statement issued by the company said. To succeed, this co-working unit has partnered with top brands to deliver the best experience, with high-speed internet, modern conferencing facilities and exclusive networking events where members can get the best service, it added.

The new unit, with a prime location in the City, offers optimum parking facilities—a rare opportunity for an urban co-working setup. Easy accessibility ensures that members can focus on their work.

With a strong foundation and a vision for innovation, Fun@Work is not just opening a new space—it is setting a new benchmark in the way entrepreneurs work, the release said. This expansion is a testament to the brand’s success and its future vision. With this expansion, the total workspace in Bhubaneswar now exceeds 20,000 sq ft, and the brand plans to expand its presence in other metro cities like Kolkata and Gurugram by the end of this year.

PNN