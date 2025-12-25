Bhubaneswar: Fusion Finance has identified Odisha as one of its core and high-potential microfinance markets, citing improving rural livelihoods, rising demand for small-ticket credit, and strengthening borrower behaviour across the state.

Odisha is emerging as a key microfinance hub in eastern India, supported by increasing income visibility in rural and semi-urban areas, deeper penetration of digital financial services, and a growing emphasis on responsible, data-backed lending.

Early signs of rural income recovery and improved repayment trends after the festive season have further strengthened the state’s credit outlook.

As of September 30, 2025, Fusion Finance’s loan portfolio in Odisha stood at Rs 577 crore.

The company operates 135 microfinance branches across 30 districts, serving nearly 2.5 lakh women borrowers through its Joint Liability Group (JLG) model.

Fusion has been present in the state since 2016. Stable repayment performance in Odisha reflects the company’s focus on disciplined underwriting, tighter customer selection, and strong collection efficiency.

Over the past year, Fusion has enhanced its risk and operating framework by upgrading branch-level monitoring and increasing the use of digital processes. Its proprietary lending platform, Shakti, enables faster onboarding, cashless disbursements, and real-time portfolio tracking.

“Odisha remains a strategically important market for us as the microfinance cycle shows visible signs of stabilisation.

Strong credit discipline, tighter guardrails, and high collection efficiency position us well for sustainable growth and deeper financial inclusion in the state,” said Sanjay Garyali, CEO, Fusion Finance.