Patrapur: Hectic electioneering has begun in some villages under this block in Ganjam district bordering Andhra Pradesh for the elections to the local panchayat bodies in the neighbouring state scheduled for April 8, a report said.

The neighbouring state after successfully conducting panchayat polls in the disputed Kotia region of Koraput district and in villages of Patrapur block Ganjam district earlier, has issued a fresh notification Sunday to conduct elections for the post of Panchayat Samiti as well as Zilla Parishad members in the region.

The neighbouring state will hold the polls April 8. Andhra Pradesh had earlier held elections in the same fringe areas February 14.

The Odisha government had then opposed the move and requested its AP counterpart to refrain from the electoral process as the matter is still sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

However, Andhra Pradesh is holding the polls in Odisha region notwithstanding the opposition from the state government. The elections will be held for the Mandal Praja Parishad, samitis and Zilla Parishad bodies in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, people of over six villages in this block bordering Andhra Pradesh are participating in this election. The vehicles engaged by the candidates in the electioneering are found moving in Kuladi, Satapuri, Gudikhala, Babanasahi and Banjuasahi villages while scores of tribals from these villages were seen participating in the campaigning.

Several villages in this block are on fringes of Andhra Pradesh where its government is carrying out developmental works, providing educational facilities and luring the residents with various welfare benefits. Residents of Kuladi in Tumba panchayat and Gudikhala in Satapuri Buratal panchayat have earlier participated in the panchayat polls of Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, in elections for the post of sarpanchs in Andhra Pradesh, the residents had cast their votes in the polls despite the presence of administrative officials of Odisha.

Currently, hectic electioneering has started in the area for the post of Samiti members and Zilla Parishad bodies.

Notably, at that time, the tribal villagers had assured the officials in writing not to participate in the Andhra Pradesh panchayat elections.

However, the villagers visited the booths in Andhra Pradesh and exercised their franchise when the Patrapur block officials were busy conducting an awareness programme under Mo Gaon, Mo Tehsil scheme.

