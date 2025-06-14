Bhubaneswar: Bacardi India Private Limited’s debut in the Indian whisky segment has earned remarkable global acclaim, as ‘Legacy’—its first premium whisky crafted in India—won the Gold in the Blended Whisky category at the World Whiskies Awards 2025. This prestigious honour highlights a pivotal moment for Indian spirits, placing ‘Legacy’ among the most celebrated premium Indian whiskies on the international stage. The World Whiskies Awards, one of the highest honours in the global spirits industry, recognises the finest whiskies across various categories. Whiskies are rigorously judged on a 100-point scale for aroma, flavour, complexity, finish, balance, and character. A Gold award signifies exceptional quality and craftsmanship. ‘Legacy’ also clinched a Silver medal at the Asia Spirits Masters 2025, organised by The Drinks Business Asia. This dual recognition cements Legacy’s growing stature in both Asian and global whisky markets.

A top executive of the company said, “Legacy’s Gold at the World Whiskies Awards 2025 and Silver at the Asia Spirits Masters 2025 are landmark achievements that affirm our vision to elevate Indian whisky globally.” “This recognition validates our commitment to creating distinctive, world-class spirits deeply rooted in Indian heritage. ‘Legacy’ is at the forefront of a new narrative for Indian whisky—one defined by pride, innovation, and global relevance,” he added.