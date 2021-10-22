Bolangir: Radheshyam Chandi alias Radhe, an associate of Gobind Sahu, the main accused in the Mamita Meher murder case, was arrested Thursday by the police for his alleged involvement in the crime.

He was produced before the Bangomunda JMFC court and remanded to police custody. Police also said that two others, who were detained in connection with the incident, have turned approvers.

They are Puskar Bhoi, the driver of the JCB who had dug the pit at the under-construction stadium at Mahaling and Munsi Gupteswar Tandi, a staff of Sunshine English Medium School.

In a separate development, Kalahandi SP Bibek M informed Thursday that the IIC of K Gaon police station, Damu Parija has been suspended for dereliction of duty.

He had turned away the family members of Mamita when they had come to the police station to lodge a ‘missing complaint’, October 8.

Meanwhile, police continued their search for Mamita’s mobile phone which was allegedly thrown away by Gobind inside the underconstruction stadium after he disposed of her body.

A large posse of policemen with metal detectors searched for her phone in the presence of DIG (Northern Range) Deepak Kumar and Bolangir SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagdu.

They also searched areas in the close vicinity of the stadium.

The gruesome crime continued to draw attention all over the state as police informed that Mamita’s body had been chopped into pieces after she was allegedly strangulated to death by the accused Gobind.

An official of the forensic team investigating the case informed that the gruesome act was carried out as the chopped parts could be burnt easily.

Police also said that Gobind couldn’t have committed such an act alone and so they are still trying to ascertain the identity of others behind the crime.

Meanwhile normal life was affected in the district Thursday due to a bandh called by BJP over the murder of the 24-year-old teacher.

Business establishments remained closed and few vehicles plied the roads in this town due to the 12-hour bandh that began at 6.00am.

A similar bandh was observed Wednesday in Kalahandi district, where the body of the woman was found. The saffron party demanded the resignation of Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of State for Home and a CBI inquiry into the incident.

PNN