Mumbai: actor-director Amol Palekar is all set to return to stage after 25 years with a Hindi play titled ‘Kusur’.

The crime-drama has been written and co-directed by Sandhya Gokhale along with Palekar.

In the play, the actor will be seen portraying the role of a retired ACP.

“The fast pace story whirls us through twists and turns disturbing our complacency and overturning our assumptions. The deep subtext will linger in our minds beyond the curtain drop,” Palekar said in a statement.

The actor, who will be turning 75 November 24, said the play is physically and emotionally demanding.

“As an actor, the role poses an enormous challenge, demanding tremendous emotional and physical energy at my age,” he added.

Gokhale said the play, adapted from the Danish film ‘Den Skyldige’, can be described as a ‘social thriller’ which illuminates the multicultural complexities of a contemporary life in a modern Indian city like Mumbai.

“‘Kusur – The Mistake’ is a spectacular offering and we are thrilled to be able to bring to audiences, this gripping thriller helmed by none other than Amol Palekar, as he makes a come back to the stage after 25 years,” Kumar Razdan, Head – Theatricals, BookMyShow said.

The show will open November 24 at TATA Theatre, NCPA, here.

PTI