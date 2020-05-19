New Delhi: Even as restrictions eased during Lockdown 4.0 hundreds more people tested positive Tuesday for coronavirus in Indian. A large number of these positive cases were returnees from other states or even abroad. Officials however, asserted that India’s mortality rate due to coronavirus is much low in comparison to other countries. They gloated it has taken much longer here for the tally to hit the one-lakh mark than other nations.

Overall infection and recovery tally

In its morning 8.00am update, the Union Health Ministry said the total number of positive confirmed cases has reached 1,01,139. The death toll has gone up to 3,163. This marked an increase of nearly 5,000 cases and 134 fatalities in a 24-hour period.

However, a PTI tally of figures announced by various states and Union Territories, as of 6.45pm, showed a much higher number of confirmed cases. The number stood at 1,01,688.

More than 39,000 patients have recovered too, still leaving over 59,000 active cases in the country. This is the seventh largest globally after the US, Russia, Brazil, France, Italy and Peru. The Health Ministry said that for every one lakh population, there are 7.1 coronavirus cases in India so far, as against 60 globally.

Increase in rate of infections controlled

Officials also cited data about India having taken 64 days for the count of confirmed cases to increase from 100 to one lakh. This is more than double the time taken by countries like the US and Spain. The data sourced from the Health Ministry and ‘Worldometers’ gave figures about other countries. The number of positive coronavirus cases increased from 100 to 1,00,000 in the US in 25 days. In Spain it took 30 days. For Germany the time span was 35 days while it was 36 days in Italy and 39 days in France.

Number of tests done

Health Ministry officials said a record number of 1,08,233 samples were tested Monday for COVID-19. It took the overall count of tests to more than 24 lakh.

There are concerns that some parts of the country, including Kerala, Goa and North-East, are seeing the second phase of the virus outbreak. Kerala recorded Tuesday 12 more COVID-19 cases, all being returnees from overseas and other states. It took the total active patients to 142. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the rise was expected but asserted community transmission has not happened so far.

States worst hit

Uttar Pradesh also saw 142 more people testing positive for COVID-19, taking its tally to 4,748. The national capital recorded 500 more cases, taking its tally to 10,554, while its death toll rose to 166. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, reported 2,100 fresh cases. It took the overall tally to 37,158.

PTI