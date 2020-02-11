Mumbai: I Hate Luv Storys actress Bruna Abdullah is now a star in the social media. The Brazilian-Indian film actress is a trending for her bikini pictures which she shared on the Instagram handle.

She often shares her stunning photoshoots and likes to give sneak peak of her life on the social media.

Take a look:

She is known for the role of Mary in the adult comedy film Grand Masti and Giselle in Punit Malhotra’s I Hate Luv Storys (2010). She has also starred in the 2012 Tamil movie Billa II.

She appeared in several advertising commercials for IndusInd Bank, Reebok, Fiama Di Wills and many more.

Abdullah’s first video was with Shekhar Suman in her debut album Mere Gham Ke Dayare Mein. She performed in the song Rehem Kare for Anubhav Sinha’s Cash. She has appeared in a dance sequence in Desi Boyz, released in 2011.

She also took part in the reality TV Show Dancing Queen and also in reality TV Show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was eliminated from Fear Factor 9 in September 2009. She had made Wild Card re-entry 17 September 2009, but was eliminated 24 September 2009. She was next seen in the movie Udanchhoo, released 5 January 2018.