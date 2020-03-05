Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela is grabbing all the attention by her latest bikini look. The actress, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time, is enjoying her Maldives vacations to the fullest.

She likes to keep her fans updated by sharing sneak peak of her life.

Recently, she shared a bikini picture of her in a beach of Maldives. While sharing the picture she wrote. “Maldives water got me glistening. A little break in paradise”.

Take a look:

At the age of 15, Rautela got her first major break at Wills lifestyle India Fashion Week. She also won the title of Miss Teen India 2009. As a teen model, she was the show stopper for Lakme Fashion Week and walked the ramp at Amazon Fashion Week, Dubai FW, Bombay FW etc.

Urvashi was crowned Miss Diva – 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.

The actress is also a fitness freak. Not many know but she is also a national-level basketball player in real life. Urvashi Rautela made her Hindi film debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great.

The actress was in news after she was rumoured to be in a relationship with cricketer Rishabh Pant. However, Urvashi denied the reports. She has appeared in films like Sanam Re (2016), Great Grand Masti (2016) and Hate Story 4 (2018).

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in Pagalpanti, which stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Arshad Warsi.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is scheduled for release November 22.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv88BVKgSEa/