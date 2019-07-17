Mumbai: Hindi film bombshell Kareena Kapoor has been judging dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance’ in addition to films.

With this new venture, ‘Bebo’ made her debut in the TV industry.

If latest reports are to be believed, Kareena is charging a huge amount to judge the show.

As per sources, Kareena is taking home a mammoth Rs 3 crore per episode for judging the show, effectively becoming the highest-paid actress on TV.

Prior to this show, she had said that she is being paid the amount that she deserves.

“We have to work very hard for the TV. So we get fees accordingly. When a male judge can get a good amount of money, then why not a female judge? This is going to be the first time that any main stream actress has become the judge of any show during the peak point of her career and I think I’m getting what I do,” she said.

This is not the first time that Kareena has been offered a TV show.

“For TV we have to give lot of time. As Taimur is there, I could not work more than eight hours. I am a working mother but I have to spend time with my son too. I want to reach home before Taimur’s dinner. After that, I spend the rest of the time with him,” she added.

“With this condition I have signed this show. Makers supported me and they helped me to balance my time,” she said.

On work front, Kareena has just finished shooting of her movie ‘English Medium’ which was shot in London. Apart from this, Kareena also has films like ‘Good News’, ‘Takht’ and ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ in her kitty.

PNN/Agencies