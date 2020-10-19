Mumbai: The original He-Man of Hindi film industry, superstar Sunny Deol turns a year older today. With several blockbuster movies in his kitty, Sunny Deol was one of the most loved actors of his time.

Through strong action and excellent dialogue delivery, he won the hearts of millions of fans. For some reason, Sunny Deol has always kept his personal life away from the limelight. On the occasion of his birthday, let us tell you some interesting facts related to him.

Sunny made his debut in the year 1982 with Amrita Singh with the film Betaab. His work in this film was well appreciated. By the 90s, Sunny had established herself in the industry. Deol gained wide recognition and praise and won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and the National Film Award – Special Jury Award / Special Mention (Feature Film). The 2001 film Gadar-Ek Prem Katha proved to be the biggest hit of his career. For several weeks, the film ruled theaters.

Sunny Deol married Pooja, an NRI girl, in the year 1984. Sunny’s relationship with Pooja is quite personal. The two very rarely appear together at times. You will find very few pictures of Sunny’s wife on the Internet. The family is said to have suggested to Sunny that he keep her marriage hidden from the media’s glare. Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol is a camera-shy person and prefers to stay away from the limelight.

Talking about Sunny’s love affairs, it is said that he was also a lady’s man. During the shooting of Betaab, rumours surfaced about Sunny dating Amrita. It was said that something was brewing between the two. The matter reached the affair but later Amrita came to know about Sunny’s marriage and the relationship broke up. Later, Amrita married Saif Ali Khan.

Similarly, there have been reports of Sunny Deol dating Dimple Kapadia.

Deol joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 23 April 2019. He won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Gurdaspur constituency against his rival Sunil Jakhar of Indian National Congress with a margin of 82,459 votes.