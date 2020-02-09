Mumbai: Veteran actress and ex-wife of Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh celebrates her birthday today. Wishes have been pouring in for the beautiful actress as she turns a year older today.

Talking about her personal life, the actress’ love story is no less than a Bollywood movie. Amrita was 12 years older to Saif during their marriage. But the bold actress was much in love with the Nawab and married him.

However, their marriage did not last long. In 2004, both of them divorced due to Saif’s alleged extramarital affairs. In an interview Saif spoke openly about his and Amrita’s relationship and also expressed his helplessness.

In the interview, Saif said, ‘I have not met my children since divorce. Again and again I am reminded about my status. I have tolerated bad behavior, taunts and abuses. I am feeling well after the divorce.’

Saif said, ‘I had to give Rs 5 crore to Amrita. Out of this, I have given 2.5 crores. Apart from this, I am giving an amount of Rs 1 lakh per month separately. Until son Ibrahim turns 18. I am not any Shahrukh Khan. I do not have that much money.’

Saif further said, ‘I have promised her that I will pay her the rest of the money. I respect my wife. In my wallet I have a photo of son Ibrahim. I used cry when I see his picture. I am not allowed to meet my children.’

Saif further said, ‘Today my children are living with Amrita’s parents and servants. Amrita is working in a TV serial, why does she need to do all this? I can support my family. I will help them till death. Our bungalow is for Amrita and children.

Later, Saif married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. Even after his marriage to Kareena, Saif takes great care of his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim.