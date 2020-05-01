Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma celebrates her 32nd birthday Friday. Born May 1, 1988, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Anushka made her film debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. Later, she did hit Band Baaja Baaraat. She has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 since 2012 and was featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2018.

Reportedly Anushka had affairs with actors like Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Suresh Raina, Joheb Yusuf and Ranbir Kapoor. Finally, Anushka got married in the year 2017 with Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Anushka and Virat were also in the news before marriage.

During an interview, Anushka’s said, Virat is sensitive in real. Virat himself has revealed this in an interview that he had cried a lot while talking to Anushka. This was after he received a call in which he was informed that he is going to become the Test captain of the Indian cricket team.

Virat had further said that he never imagined his career would take off from a cricket academy to become a Test captain. Significantly, Virat was made the Test captain of the Indian team in the year 2014.