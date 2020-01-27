Mumbai: No matter which family you belong to, to become a hit actor in the Hindi film industry, you need two things – luck and hard work.

If you don’t have the two traits, survival in the industry would be difficult. There are many actors and actresses who flopped in Hindi cinema despite coming from film background. One of the shining examples is Bobby Deol. Today, Bobby turns 51.

Bobby, younger son of Hindi film industry’s He-man Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, was born 27 January 1969 in Mumbai. Bobby started his career with the film Barsaat (1995) for which he received the Filmfare Best Debut Actor Award. Then Bobby appeared in films like Gupt, Soldier, Badal, Scorpion, Ajnabee and Humraaz. This was the golden period of Bobby’s career.

Bobby’s career came to a standstill after acting in a series of flops. He has disappeared from films and suddenly his presence on the screen has reduced to zero. Bobby stopped getting work and got addicted to alcohol.

In an interview, Bobby confessed that he kept asking for work for many years, but he was postponed every time. While talking to a website, Bobby had admitted that he was addicted to alcohol, and his wife Tanya expelling him from the house. In a conversation with the BBC, Sunny Deol said that Bobby had not been able to work for the last ten years.

“I think I made some wrong decisions in the mid-2000s (Kismat, Bardaasht, Tango Charlie were the films he appeared in back then). I ended up doing films which I didn’t want to but I had to. It backfired and work started slowing down,” he said.

In 2018, Salman Khan helped Bobby and cast him in his film Race 3. The film flopped on screen but Bobby’s transformation shocked everyone. Last year, Bobby appeared in the film Housefull 4 alongside Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh. The film received decent response but on the screen Bobby showed a lot of energy.