Mumbai: Shilpa Shukla who came to prominence from director Kabir Khan’s superhit film Chak De India turns 38 Saturday.

Born 22 February 1982 in Bihar, she belongs to a family of civil servants, political leaders and scholars. Her brother, Tenzin Priyadarshi, is a Buddhist monk, and her sister is an attorney.

At the age of 16, Shilpa started doing modeling and her career started as a theater artist with the renowned artist and director Maharaj Krishna Raina.

In 2003, she started his acting career with the Pakistani film Khamosh Pani. But her Hindi film debut was in the 2005 film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.

After this, she came into spot light with Chak De India which garnered her a Best Supporting Actress award.

Shilpa’s film BA Pass in which she gave a number of bold scenes with an actor much younger than her raised a lot of eyebrows. She was appreciated and also went on to win several awards for portraying such a bold character.

Not restricted to films, she has also worked in advertisements, web series and short films.

She hosted the popular real life crime based TV show Savadhaan India.

In 2018, she was featured on the cover page of the magazine Delhi Noir.