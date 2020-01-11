Rahul Dravid is one of the most loved Indian cricketers and the most humble and down to earth person. Wishes from fans and fellow teammates have flooded social media as ‘Mr Dependable’ of Indian cricket, celebrates his 47th birthday Saturday.

Most respected sportsman, Dravid is turning a year older Saturday. With this let’s know the love story of Rahul and Vijeta.

This calm and talented Indore-born boy fell in love with a brainy doctor Vijeta Pendharkar. Vijeta stayed in Bangalore between 1968 and 1971, and that is when she met Rahul and their friendship began. Slowly, love blossomed between the two.

And later, Rahul and Vijeta’s parents fixed their match May 4, 2003. It was a traditional Maharashtrian wedding that took place at the Border Security Force (BSF) Training Centre, on the outskirts of Bangalore.

A lavish lunch was organised for the guests at a five-star hotel which also served as the venue for their reception. Dravid invited his old buddies, Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad, and they were the only cricketers in attendance.

The couple welcomed their first son, Samit in 2005, and their second son, Anvay in 2009 and is now leading a happy life with their sons.

PNN