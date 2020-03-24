Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi is celebrating his 41th birthday March 24. He debuted with the film Footpath. After this, Emraan created a stir in the film industry with the film Murder (2004). The film also features actress Mallika Sherawat. Let’s know after which film Emraan Hashmi got this new name.

In the debut film Emraan was seen in a supporting role with actor Aftab Shivdasani. He got recognition in with the 2004 blockbuster film Murder.

After this, Emraan never looked back and today he is a well-known name in the industry. One interesting thing about the actor’s film is that there is no such film of Emraan in which he has not kissed any actress. Hence, he is known as Serial Kisser in film world. There is another special thing in his films.

Since from the starting Emraan has been seen with a new actress in every film. At the same time, in the 2005 film Aashiq Banaya Aapne gave much popularity to him. The film was also a big hit at the box office. The most special thing about this film was that all its songs were hit and due to for a reason.

Actually, during this time, music director Himesh Reshammiya entered as a singer. His song Aashiq Banaya Apne was on everybody’s tip of the tongue. In Raaz 3 Emraan did a kissing scene with Bipasha Basu 20 minutes.