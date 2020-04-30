Mumbai: Team India vice-captain and Mumbai Indians captain in IPL, Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. Rohit was born 30 April 1987 in Bansod, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The right-handed batsman Rohit is also known as a hitman. He holds the record of registering the highest ODI score of 264 and scored two more double centuries in the same format. Two other Indians — Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag — have also hit double tons in 50-over game.

In January 2020, Sharma was named as the ODI Cricketer of the Year by the world cricket’s governing body International Cricket Council (ICC).

Outside cricket, Sharma is an active supporter of animal welfare campaigns. He is the official Rhino Ambassador for WWF-India and is a member of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). He has worked with PETA in its campaign to raise awareness of the plight of homeless cats and dogs in India.

After dating each other for six years, Rohit decided to surprise his love Ritika Sajdeh with a grand proposal. Rohit proposed Ritika at a place that holds a lot of importance in his life.

Hitman went down on his knees, with a solitaire ring in his hand, and popped the question to her at a sports club in Mumbai suburb Borivali. It is the same ground where he started his career at the age of 11. That surprised Ritika and she accepted the proposal instantly. They got married in December 2015.

For all those who don’t know, Ritika is also Yuvraj Singh’s rakhi sister. Ritika is a sports event manager and she used to take care of Rohit’s cricket engagements as his manager.