Though Imran Khan is just another star with a godfather – Aamir Khan – in the Hindi film industry, he made his mark as a great actor on his own, and we love him for that. But that’s not all. Along with this did you know that Imran is also a social activist? While he prefers to stay away from the limelight, when he isn’t promoting his films, he doesn’t shy away from taking a stand on public issues that matter to him. Today is his birthday, and on this occasion, read up on some amazing facts related to him that you probably didn’t know.

Born to be a star:

Just like his uncle Aamir, Imran started off young by appearing as a child actor in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. He played the role of a young Aamir in both the super-hit movies.

From Pal to Khan

Not many know that Imran’s actual surname is Pal and not Khan. His full name is Imran Pal. After the separation of his parents, he used his mother’s surname.

Less interested to be in front of camera

Imran never aspired to be an actor. In fact, he was more interested in staying behind the camera and direct movies. Apart from showbiz, Imran is also a social activist who often speaks about social issues related to Indian society and young people.

About career

Imran Khan also studied in a school in Ooty which had no electricity, where the students had to grow some of the food they ate and wash their own clothes in a creek nearby. Imran studied direction, cinematography and writing from the New York Film Academy. He ventured into advertising and market research after receiving his degree.

