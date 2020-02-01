Mumbai: Jai Kishan Kakubhai aka Jackie Shroff may be one of the most celebrated actors of the Hindi film industry but his film career was once surrounded by a lot of controversies and the biggest one among them involved the actress Tabu.

He was born in the water-less city of Latur in Maharashtra. His father was a Gujarati and his mother was a Turk from Kazakhstan. The three lived in poverty, in a low income Mumbai ‘chawl’.

It was Subhash Ghai who had discovered Jackie and offered him the lead role in ‘Hero’ and gave him the name ‘Jackie’.

Today is Jackie’s birthday. On this occasion, let us tell an interesting story involving him and Tabu.

If Tabu had not turned back on this allegation, today the career of Jackie and his life would have been destroyed.

In 1986, Jackie was working with Tabu’s elder sister Farha in the film Diljalaa. Tabu often accompanied her on the sets of the film. The actor Danny Denzongpa hosted a party for the actors involved in the film.

According to Farah, at Danny’s house, a very drunk Jackie tried to sexually assault Tabu, but Danny interfered and restrained him.

At that time, the matter was managed, but on the second day Farah created a big uproar in the media by making statements against Jackie. There was a stir in the industry as soon as the matter came out.

Tabu never opened her mouth about it and she never worked with Jackie in her entire career. This incident made a huge impact on Jackie’s mind who was at risk of being ousted from the industry.

Jackie married his longtime girlfriend Ayesha Dutt. Ayesha was a participant at the Miss Young World contest in Manila. Though she did not make it to the finals, she was elected as the most popular girl by her fellow contestants.