Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 33rd birthday Monday. She was born in Bhambla, a small town in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. While her parents wanted her to be a doctor, Kangana decided that it wasn’t what she wanted for herself. She decided to go to Delhi, work for a modelling agency and also joined a theatre troupe. When her work as an actor got her a lot of compliments, she decided it was time for her to go to Mumbai for a career in movies.

She made her debut in Gangster and went on to bag amazing roles. She also gave some outstanding performances and managed to create her own niche in the movie industry. Career apart, she has been in the news for her personal life as well.

On her birthday, let’s know about her alleged affairs with these actors:

Aditya Pancholi

Kangana’s first affair that spread like a wildfire was with Aditya Pancholi. This was the time when she was struggling to make a place for herself in the industry. He was 20 years older to him, a married man and a father of two. Later, their relationship ended on an extremely bitter note due to reported mental and physical abuse.

Adhyayan Suman

After parting ways with Aditya Pancholi, Kangana soon found love in Shekhar Suman’s son, Adhyayan Suman. The lovebirds met on the sets of their movie, Raaz, the mystery continues in 2009 and soon cupid struck the duo. But their relationship didn’t last long and they parted ways as Shekhar wanted his son to concentrate on his career.

Ajay Devgn

After she broke up with Adhyayan, she got involved with Ajay Devgn in 2010 during the shoot of Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai. It was a no-strings-attached kind of affair with him. In fact, later in an interview with a leading daily, she committed that it was her mistake to be involved with a married man.

Nicholas Lafferty

Kangana had a brief relationship with a British doctor named, Nicholas Lafferty, who came many times to Mumbai. They were seen together at various events and dinner dates as well. The duo couldn’t keep their long-distance relationship for long and went separate ways.

Hrithik Roshan

Kangana and Hrithik met each other while shooting Krrish 3 that led to a relationship. When they were dating, Kangana often shared in public that she found true love, but never revealed the name. Kangana and Hrithik shared many tender moments and the latter also wrote poems and prose for her. However, the romance didn’t last and led to a bitter breakup.

PNN