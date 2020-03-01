Today is the birthday of the most gorgeous and beautiful Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress Krystle D’Souza. Born March 1, 1990, she started her career at the age of 17 with Balaji Telefilms’ Kahe Na Kahe. Krystle’s innocence and acting skills instantly brought her recognition. She followed it up with good work in shows like Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kasturi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and Baat Humari Pakki Hai.

But life took a U-turn when she grabbed the lead in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, where Krystle’s chemistry with Karan Tacker raised temperatures and they continue to be one of the most loved on-screen couples. Their reel life romance supposedly also paved way for a real-life relationship, as the couple was said to be dating for quite some time.

After being in a relationship for a few years, she broke up with him. After their breakup, fans divided themselves into groups of two – one supporting Karan and the other supporting Krystle.

Once Krystle posted a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram and Karan’s fans enraged with her called her ‘characterless’.

PNN