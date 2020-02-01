Mumbai: Model and actress Mahek Chahal made her debut with the film Nayee Padosan (2003). Born February 1, 1979 in Oslo, Norway, she came into limelight with her debut but could not achieve much success.

On Mehak’s birthday, let us learn about some interesting facts related to her.

Mahek featured in an item number in the film Chameli (2004). Then she did a Punjabi film Dil Apna Punjabi (2006). She played supporting roles in Salman Khan’s films Wanted and Main Aurr Mrs. Khanna.

This benefitted her career immensely and she appeared in season 5 of reality show Bigg Boss. However, her journey on the show was not very long. Mehak has had an affair with actor Ashmit Patel, who also took part in Bigg Boss. Both were in a relationship for five years and got engaged in 2017, after which both were living together.

In 2018, there were also reports that Ashmit and Mahek were planning a destination wedding. But due to differences in their relationship Mehak and Ashmit decided to go their separate ways.

“I have left Ashmit, I had to take this step and I have come out of this relationship,” Mehak had said after her breakup.

“Yes … It is true that we are no longer together,” Ashmit was recorded as saying.

Ashmit and Mehak worked together in the film Nirdosh. Mehak is remembered for doing a lot of bold scenes in the movie. A bathroom video of Mehak was leaked before the film’s release. She had expressed her anguish following the leak, stating that she had no idea how it happened given it was privy to only a select number of individuals.