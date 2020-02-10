Mumbai: Former famous adult star Mia Khalifa is quite popular on social media. Apart from the porn industry, Mia is well-known as a sports anchor and social media personality. Mia turned 27 Monday. She was a pornographic actress from 2014 to 2015.

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Khalifa moved to the United States in 2001. She began acting porn movies in October 2014, and by December she was ranked the most viewed performer on the website Pornhub. Her career choice was met with controversy in the Middle East, especially for a video in which she performed sexual acts while wearing the Islamic hijab.

During her stay in the adult film industry, actress Mia Khalifa hadn’t earned much. However, during an interview she revealed the total amount of money she made during her time in the industry.

According to reports, she earned a total of USD 12,000 (Rs 8.5 lakhs). “I made a total of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that,” Mia claimed in the video. She also said the industry “trap women legally into contracts when they’re vulnerable.”

She also shared a video where she explained how it wasn’t ‘sunshine and flowers’ after she quit the industry and tried to enter the workforce.

She revealed that ISIS sent her ‘death threats’ along with a Google Maps image of her apartment. “I stayed in a hotel for two weeks after that because fear really set in,” she said. She revealed that offensive messages and trolls have also been in her inbox but they don’t affect her much anymore.

After three months, Khalifa left the adult film industry to pursue other interests.