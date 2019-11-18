Chennai: Considered to be the lady superstar, Nayanthara turns a year older today. Best wishes are pouring in for the beautiful actress from all quarters as she celebrates her birthday.
On this special occasion, let’s take a look into some of the unknown facts of the South siren.
- Nayanthara marked her debut with the Malayalam movie Manassinakkare on December 25, 2003.
- Before becoming an actress, Nayanthara did part-time modelling during her college days. She was identified by Manassinakkare director Sathyan Anthikkad. Initially, she was not interested in acting but eventually, she accepted the offer.
- Nayanthara and Simbu’s love affair started during the early stage of her career. An intimate photo of the two found their way to social media. The photos had Simbu and Nayanthara indulged in a deep kiss and this leak of these photos was said to be one of the reasons behind their break up.
- Later, Nayanthara found solace in actor-director-producer and choreographer Prabhudheva. There were rumours that they might tie the knot. Apparently, Nayanthara had tattooed Prabhu’s name on her wrist after two years of their relationship. Despite being married to Latha, Prabhu Deva continued to openly express his love for Nayanthara. The marriage turned a huge controversy when Latha did not agree for a divorce. She even filed a petition in the Family Court alleging that the actor-director had a relationship with another actress and how he ignored his family to support financially. After a lot of controversies, Prabhu Deva and Latha settled for divorce. Amid everything, Nayanthara had quit films. In 2011, the couple parted ways and one of the reasons was Prabhu Deva backed out every time after Nayanthara proposed for marriage.
- Initially, Nayanthara was regarded as a homely face but after the 2006-movie Vallavan and the 2007-movie Billa, in which she donned a hot avatar left everyone appreciating her as a glam diva.
- Nayanthara has acted with all superstars in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu movies. Not only she is a commercially successful actress, but executed many exemplary roles.
- Nayanthara is currently in a happy phase and is dating filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Their love affair is no more hidden. The adorable couple has often flaunted their love and fans are eagerly waiting to know when the Lady Superstar of Kollywood is planning to tie the knot with Vignesh.