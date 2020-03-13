Mumbai: Hindi film actress Nimrat Kaur turned 36 Friday. Born 13 March 1982 in Pilani, Rajasthan, she is one of the best actresses of the industry. On her birthday, Let us learn how she became an actress, coming from an army background.

Kaur made her debut with a small role in an English film, One Night with the King (2006), which was shot in Rajasthan. She came to public attention when she appeared in a Cadbury Silk commercial.

Kaur starred in Anurag Kashyap’s production Peddlers, which was screened at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival. She followed it with her breakthrough role in The Lunchbox, a critically acclaimed drama co-starring Irrfan Khan, which was screened at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. She also appeared in Airlift opposite Akshay Kumar.

Apart from her professional life, the actress was in the news for her personal life as well.

In 2018, head coach of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri and Kaur’s rumoured affair came to the fore. According to a report, Kaur and Shastri had been dating each other for two years.

The two first met in 2015 during the launch of a German car. Friendship turned into love and the two started dating each other.

Talking to a leading daily, Shastri strongly reacted to the link-up rumours, “Nothing to say when it is the biggest load of cow dung,” Shastri said. When pressed further, he repeated, “Cow dung says it all.”

When asked when he last met Kaur, Shastri shot back, “When I say cow dung, you must understand.”