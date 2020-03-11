Mumbai: Today is the birthday of the social media sensation who never shies away from teasing fans with her sultry pictures. The Nasha actress is a compulsive controversy spinner. Unfazed by trolls, she never fails to impress fans with her hot pictures.

Yes! She is none other than Poonam Pandey. She initially started her career as a model, and in 2013, starred in Nasha – essaying the character of a teacher who ends up having an intimate relationship with one of her students.

In fact, she once promised to strip for the Indian cricket team if it won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Back then she said, it was her way of supporting the team.

Model Pandey, who featured in a popular Indian calendar before her World Cup announcement, saw a massive spike in her popularity since her pledge with many of India’s newspapers running stories and new fans joining her Facebook page.

“I’m confident of my body and I’m doing this to excite our boys to play better,” she had said.

“I’m a cricket fanatic and a diehard supporter of my nation. India needs a lot of support and this is my way of supporting the team,” she said.

Later, however, Pandey did not fulfil her promise owing to public disapproval and claimed that she was denied permission by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

PNN