Mumbai: Known for her boldness in Hindi films, actress Sherlyn Chopra is celebrating her 36th birthday today. Sherlyn is known for her films Kamasutra 3D and Dil Bole Hadippa and has also done item numbers in many other movies.

She is often seen sharing her hot and sexy photoshoots on her social media accounts. Sherlyn could not do anything special in the film world, but her hot pictures always make headlines.

Chopra’s early acting career consisted of roles in low budget movies. She appeared in films such as Time Pass, Red Swastik and Game. She made her Telugu movies debut in A Film by Aravind.

Sherlyn was in the news for one of her photoshoots which created panic in her personal life too.

In the year 2012, a nude photoshoot for Playboy magazine landed Sherlyn in the spotlight. Many resorted to trolling the actress.

Sherlyn who is not just bold with her photos but interviews as well once revealed some shocking news about her sex life. She once revealed that during her modeling days she shared bed with many people in exchange of money.

After the Nirbhaya gangrape incident in 2012, Sherlyn tweeted that she was ready to get herself raped if the safety of girls in this country is guaranteed.

Sherlyn also declared her love for actress Vidya Balan once.

She once said, “I want to do a passionate scene with actress Vidya Balan. I am her fan. If she is listening, then I want to tell her that Vidya, I can take better care of you than Siddhartha.”

Sherlyn who has featured in reality TV shows like Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla has not appeared in films for quite some time.