Mumbai: Veteran actress Shilpa Shukla is celebrating her birthday today. She is best known for her work in Chak De! India. She has been awarded the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. She comes from a family of bureaucrats, political leaders and eminent scholars.

She started his acting career with the Pakistani film Khamosh Pani. But her Hindi film debut was in the 2005 film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Then she acted in Kabir Khan’s superhit film Chak De India. She is also the recipient of a Stardust Best Actress Award.

She played the role of a ‘sex guru’ in the movie BA pass alongside Shadab Kamal who made his debut with the film. In the film, he plays a 19-year-old-teenage boy who gets seduced by an older and married lady played by Shilpa, who actually becomes his ‘sex guru’ and teaches him the art of love making.

There is an intimate scene between the two actors in the film. The first shot the both shared was the kissing scene and it went very well due to Shilpa. As she made her co-actor comfortable during shoot.

“I was quite nervous with the intimate scenes because I was worried about my co-actor. It’s a very awkward situation, but when you have a confident co-actor, the job gets easier,” Shadab said.

“She was very chilled out, and the first shot I shared with her was the kissing scene and it went so well all thanks to Shilpa. Soon after the scene I went and I hugged her and thanked her for making me feel comfortable,” Shadab added.

