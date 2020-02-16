Mumbai: Veteran actress Shoma Anand is celebrating her birthday today. Yes, she is 62 years old today. She is best known for her work in Hum Paanch.

The gorgeous beauty made her debut with Barood. Although she gave bold scenes in many movies, her career could not reach heights. The actress played supporting roles or made cameo appearances throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Born February 16, 1958, she debut opposite Rishi Kapoor as lead actress in Pramod Chakraborty’s super hit romantic-crime movie Barood. She had a few other films like Jaise Karani Waisi Bharani, Coolie, Hungama, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum and many more.

She also was a star on the Indian TV serial like Shararat. She has also worked in Punjabi movies over the years. She is married to actor Tariq Shah and they have a daughter, Sarah.

It is said that Shoma took the decision to marry producer and director Tariq Shah, which murdered her career.

It is said that after marriage, Shoma did not get family support and went away from the big screen, but she was determined that she would not stop acting and she started coming on TV which proved to be a milestone for her.

She started acting on a small screen TV serial Hum Paanch and with this hit serial Shoma’s luck shone once again and she appeared in one after another show.

