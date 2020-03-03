Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor turn 33 Tuesday. Born 3 March 1987, Shraddha is also a singer. Shraddha, daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, started her career in 2010 with Teen Patti. On the occasion of her birthday let us know special things related to her.

Shraddha is close to mother Shivangi and considers herself a Marathi. did her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School and at the age of 15, she shifted to the American School of Bombay, where she was schoolmate with actress Athiya Shetty and actor Tiger Shroff.

Shraddha went to Boston to pursue further studies, but after film producer Ambika Hinduja selected her on seeing her social media profile for a role in the film Teen Patti.

During an interview, Shraddha had said that one day filmmaker Ambika Hinduja saw my pictures on social media and contacted me. This is how Shraddha got her first film Teen Patti, although Shraddha did not get any recognition from the film.

Shakti Kapoor revealed that Shraddha was barely 16 years old when she was offered her first film by Salman Khan, after he saw one of her school play performances, but she rejected the proposal as she was aspiring to become a psychologist.

After her debut, she signed a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films and featured in their 2011 teen comedy Luv Ka The End, with Taaha Shah. Shraddha portrayed the lead role of a teenage student who plots against her boyfriend after he cheats on her. The film underperformed at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics. However, Kapoor’s performance received a positive critical reception.

Later, Shraddha played the lead actress in the 2013 Aashiqui 2, a blockbuster film. The film had grossed over a hundred crore. Shraddha has since acted in hit films like, Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Half GirlFriend and Stree.

Shraddha had also sung the superhit song Teri Galiyan in the film Ek Villain. In fact, Shraddha’s mother is also a good singer. Few people know that she also has a special connection with legendary singer India’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar.

Actually, Shraddha Kapoor’s grandfather (Shakti Kapoor’s father) was a cousin of Lata Mangeshkar. According to this relationship, Lata Mangeshkar is Shraddha’s grandmother. She has also taken singing tips to Grandma Lata Mangeshkar.