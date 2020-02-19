Mumbai: Veteran actress Sonu Walia is celebrating her birthday today. Born in Punjab, the gorgeous beauty turns 56. She is best known as the sex-siren of the late 80s.

The actress created a stir with her sensational performance in Rakesh Roshan’s movie Khoon Bhari Maang.

The gorgeous made her debut with Shart (1986) and also acted in Khoon Bhari Maang which garnered her ‘Best Supporting Actress’ in Filmfare Award. Although she gave bold scenes in many movies, her career could not reach heights in mainstream films, and then she started to work in B grade movies.

But do you know Sonu Walia in the year 2017 faced sexual harassment; she had lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police after she was bombarded with obscene phone calls and dirty videos. She filed a FIR against the sender.

In the FIR, she said, “First I thought it could be a fan sending me these messages and pictures. So I didn’t bother. Then this person started sending me non-veg jokes, and I chose to ignore it. But then it got serious and I was uncomfortable with the pictures and messages he was sending, these were very sexual in nature. That’s when I decided not to keep quiet and had to do something about it.”

PNN