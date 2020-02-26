Mumbai: The Kumkum Bhagya actress and most traditional ‘bahu’, Sriti Jha is celebrating her 34th birthday today i.e. 26th February. The actress, who made her debut in 2007 as Malini Sharma in Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, has proved herself with her talent and created a niche for herself in the industry.

One of the most loved bahus in television; she went on to be a part of Jiya Jale where she played Sunaina Kotak. Jha has also participated in the dance show Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan. And now has been portraying Pragya Mehra in Ekta Kapoor’s Kumkum Bhagya opposite Shabir Ahluwalia. Her portrayal won her the Indian Telly Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role.

Counted as one of the most beautiful traditional bahus, she has been spotted wearing bikinis. Sriti once had been to Thailand with her telly friends.

The gang was having a blast in the beach destination but what caught fans’ attention were Sriti Jha’s bikini pictures. Sriti nailed the bikini look with her silhouette figure. Sriti shed her simple next-door-girl look and looked uber hot as she hit the beach.

TV’s sanskari Bahu has often ditched her traditional look and is seen partying hard or vacationing in a beach. Her hot bikini pictures are breaking the internet and fans cannot get enough of them.

On the professional front, she is busy with her projects and is yet to announce her marriage. There were reports that she is dating TV actor Kunal.

PNN