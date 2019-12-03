Mumbai: Serbian model and actress Natasa Stankovic, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time, never forgets to keep her fans updated with her stunning pictures and photoshoots.

Natasa won the title of ‘Miss Sports of Serbia’ in 2010. After featuring in several advertisements, Natasa made her presence felt in Bollywood. Natasa also shot to fame after she featured in rapper Badshah’s popular album ‘DJ Wale Babu’ in 2015. She is a trained dancer and has attended Ballet Dance School for 17 years.

She became popular for her item number in Prakash Jha’s 2013 film ‘Satyagraha’. Natasa has appeared in the ‘Mehbooba’ song in ‘Fukrey Returns’ opposite Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Varun Sharma. Model Natasa became a known face after she participated in the eighth season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

She started learning Hindi while staying in the Bigg Boss house. Earlier, Natasa was in a relationship with TV actor Aly Goni. Although Natasa never admitted to her relationship with Aly but latter’s lovey-dovey posts hinted on their blossoming romance. Later, there were rumours about their break-up.

Natasa has always managed to give us some major vacation goals with her stunning pictures from her several beach holidays.