Angul: Some youths have informed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in tweets about how a female security guard prescribed treatment to a girl at Angul district headquarters hospital.

They have also taken up the issue with the health department through their tweeter account.

According to sources, relatives rushed a 10-year-old ailing girl to the paediatric ward of the DHH. The nurse on duty at that time allegedly was asleep. A female security guard examined the girl and prescribed treatment for the minor girl.

Expressing their concern, senior citizens here have said no action has been taken in this connection although they had lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities three days ago. As similar incidents keep happening every other day, the residents hope action could only curb the irregularities.

When contacted, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Pratap Kumar Behera said action would be taken against the nurse if she is found guilty after an investigation.

