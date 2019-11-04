Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall may lash several places in Odisha as yet another low pressure has been formed over the Bay of Bengal.

As per reports from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic storm circulation over north Andaman Sea and the areas along the Myanmar coast has triggered a low pressure that is likely to move west-northwestwards in the coming days.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards, concentrate into a depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal during subsequent 2-3 days,” said HR Biswas, Director of Bhubaneswar MeT.

However, Biswas added that it is still unclear what the effect of the low pressure will be on coastal Odisha.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at some isolated places in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next two days and isolated heavy to very heavy falls for subsequent three days.

PNN