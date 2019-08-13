Bhubaneswar: At least eight people were killed in the state due to heavy rains triggered by formation of two back-to-back low pressure areas, while fear of flood loomed large in several areas Tuesday, officials said.

Train services were affected in parts of western Odisha as water submerged tracks in some places as incessant rain pounded districts such as Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Subarnapur districts, the officials informed.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the rain and flash flood situations in Bolangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Subarnapur and Kandhamal districts.

The CM, who interacted with the concerned Collectors through video conference, enquired about their requirements, an official in the Chief Minister’s office said.

Collectors of Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts have also been alerted and advised to strengthen river bank patrolling as more than 10 lakh cusec water will flow in river Mahanadi, August 15 after opening of sluice gates of Hirakud Dam, Wednesday.

With more rainfall likely to batter the state over the next two days due to formation of a fresh low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the district administrations have been asked to be prepared to deal with possible flood, the official further stated.

“Eight deaths have been reported from the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri due to rain-related incidents recently,” Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), BP Sethi told reporters.

As heavy downpour battered the state for the last two days, several low-lying areas in districts including Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Subarnapur were submerged disrupting road connectivity, informed Sethi.

However, all major rivers, including Mahanadi, in the state were flowing below the danger and warning level, said Sethi.

The Meteorological Centre here issued ‘Red Warning’ for Sundargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sonepur, Nuapada and Jharsuguda till Wednesday and said extremely heavy rainfall may lash some places in these districts.

