Bhubaneswar: The second wave of Covid-19 is in a carnage mode. Scary visuals from all over the country have been pouring in, adding more to the scare and confusion. Amidst the scarcity of essentials like oxygen cylinders, masks, pulse meters and in many cases, medical assistance, a local group of enthusiastic individuals has come forward to help the needy.

Living upto its name, ‘SikhAid’ has rolled up its sleeves and has been working tirelessly to provide oxygen cylinders and other medical equipments to the home quarantined infected individuals in the twin city. So far, the organization, which was formed by members of Sikh community, has helped more than 100 people in Bhubaneswar alone.

Speaking to Orissa POST, SikhAid trustee Satbir Singh said that the organization began working since March, 2020 by providing masks to the Covid warriors and meals to people in need.

He said that after he and his family suffered from Covid in August last year when they too struggled to get Oxygen cylinder, he realized that he had to provide help to those who were suffering from the same.

Satbir said that he gets more than 200 calls daily from different districts of Odisha. He and his team mates are not getting enough sleep but will not stop and do all they can to provide help. He requested youths to volunteer and help the needy in their own ways.

Expressing his concerns about the tough times ahead, Satbir said, “The situation will worsen in coming days. As we can see, beds are not available in hospitals.” He also advised that government should extend the shutdown in city from weekends to weekdays too. Also the curfew time should be from 6pm instead of 9pm.

He said, “There is no shortage of Oxygen but there is shortage of cylinders so we request people of the twin city not to hoard Oxygen cylinders at their homes expecting a scarcity in the days to come. By doing so, you might be depriving a needy patient of timely help.”

Satbir, who is also a biker, said that they are getting help from his biker groups and several others who are getting inspired from his organization’s work. “Recently a person gave me five cylinders free of cost. If every person and community comes forward and helps, we can fight this battle well,” he added.

He also requested the state government to provide information on the availability of beds in hospitals so that he can help the patients get beds on time.

He informed that anyone can contact them through their social media platform and through helpline numbers 8018008021 (Bhubaneswar) and 9040475426(Cuttack).

When asked about the precautions, Satbir said, “We have to follow the protocols while providing cylinders to patients. We ensure double layered masks, gloves and sanitized hands before and after giving cylinders.”

Satbir informed that an oxygen concentrator machine costs around Rs.15,000 to 20,000 but it is being sold at a price as high as Rs 50,000 to 60,000 which is torturous for people. When activities like black marketing of essentials have put a question mark on humanity, SikhAid hopes to answer it by asking samaritans to join in.

Arindam Ganguly, OP