BHUBANESWAR: Swapna Pati Foundation is all set to organise the ninth edition of ‘Herbal Holi’ festival March 8 at a city hotel here. The event will start in the evening at 6.30 pm.

At a press meet here regarding the event, Swapna Pati, chairperson of the organization, said, “Herbal Holi is the most celebrated event of our organisation. Holi means celebrating life with a plethora of colours. However, due to the presence of chemicals in most colours, people suffer a lot. That is why we want to promote ‘Herbal Holi’.”

“Here no chemicals are present in the colours and people can play without any fear. With Herbal Holi, we bring about change in the mind set and also encourage others to stop using chemical colours. The herbal colours are made of fruits and vegetables which is healthy for the skin,” she added.

The campaign was launched to make people aware of skincare during and after the celebration of Holi. It has become no less than a mass movement which is accepted by everyone.

The colours at the event are made from natural extracts of flowers, vegetables, petals of rose, marigold, hibiscus and bougainvillea, sandalwood, henna, tesu, turmeric, multani mitti, spinach and indigo. Hence, it is healthy for the skin and not harmful at all.

The last edition of the programme was attended by Odia cine sensations Sabyasachi Mishra, Babusan and Bhumika Das.

This year, ‘Herbal Holi’ will also be celebrated outside the state. “We will celebrate the festival in Pune with widows and old age people March 10. We aim to expand the initiative in other states and cities,” said Swapna.