Marriage is considered one of the most sacred ceremonies and its rituals differ from place to place.

You must have heard a number of weird things and practices on marriage but today we will tell you something new which have been seen in Micronesian island where Guam tribe lives. There is a strange tradition in marriages here — no man marries a virgin girl. Yes, you heard it right!

So, before marriage, girls have to have physical relationships with outsiders before being considered for marriage. If required, girls may resort to have sex with male sex workers to make this weird custom work.

This colony has males who are professionals and make physical relations with girls who are about to get married. Some media reports even claim that if a girl was found to be a virgin at the time of marriage, it would be considered a violation of the law.

After marriage, husbands are expected to be content with one wife, and a wife with one husband, at a time. Divorces were noted as being frequent, with the children and the household property staying with the wife. Women go through this to get experience of sex prior to marriage.