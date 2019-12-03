Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth has a huge fan-following across the world. Fans remember this day and Rajinikanth’s birthday turns into a day of festival for them. The South Indian superstar will turn 69, December 12. However, the birthday celebrations began Monday, well ahead of the scheduled date in a traditional way.

According to the actor’s (also lovingly called Thalaiva) star sign his birthday is December 2. Hence there was a puja at his residence in Chennai. A couple of photos from the ceremony are buzzing the social media.

In one of the photos it is seen that Rajinikanth and his wife Latha are performing puja. In the other picture, the superstar is posing with guests. Also, seen in the background is Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth in a traditional sari.

Rajinikanth is seen wearing a white shirt with traditional Mundu. The entire house has been decorated with flowers.

On the professional front, actor will be seen next in AR Murugadoss’ Darbar, which also stars Nayanthara as the female lead. The film’s posters and first song are out already. Darbar will see Rajinikanth in a policeman’s uniform after 25 years.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has started working on his next Thalaivar 168, which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.