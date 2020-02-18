There is no dearth of strange traditions in the world, which shock one and all. There is one such unique tradition where women establish physical relationships with unknown men. But you will be shocked to know why women do this.

A festival named Pon is celebrated every year in Bali Island, Indonesia. During the festival, women form a physical relationship with a stranger.

This festival is celebrated seven times a year. Under the rules, every time women have to find new partners and have to make relations with them. If you make a relationship with an old partner, then their wishes will not be fulfilled.

How did this strange and contradictory ritual begin? A young king of Indonesia had an affair with his stepmother. He was killed while performing sex and was buried at the top of the mountain in Gunung Kemukus or Sex Mountain. It’s loosely explained that if pilgrims finished the sexual act Prince Samodro and his stepmom started, then prosperity would find them.

This festival is celebrated every year on this mountain. People attract each other and make physical relations. Nowhere else in the Muslim world will you find a practice like this, as Islam prohibits extramarital affairs, with the exception of rules around slavery.

But for the people here, the biggest challenge has become prostitution. A large number of prostitutes also throng the place. Several times people are vulnerable to sexual diseases.

People have seen many miracles in their lives by having sex in that manner. This is the reason why this festival is still celebrated in Indonesia with great passion.