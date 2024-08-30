Krishna District(Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh Friday ordered an enquiry over the alleged installation of hidden cameras inside a girl students’ washroom in an engineering college here.

The incident at SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College emerged Friday, along with videos of students protesting for justice late Thursday, going viral.

“I have ordered an enquiry on hidden cameras allegations. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits and people responsible. I directed officials to ensure that these kinds of incidents do not recur in colleges,” said Lokesh in a post on ‘X’.

The engineering college is located at Gudlavalleru in Krishna district.

PTI