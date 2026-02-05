New Delhi/ Rourkela : Hockey India Saturday announced a 24-member Indian team for the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 for the Rourkela leg of the tournament, scheduled to take place from February 10 to 15 at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Among the notable inclusions is 21-year-old Rosan Kujur from Odisha, who has earned his maiden call-up to the senior national squad. Kujur was a member of the Indian Junior Team that secured the bronze medal at the FIH Junior World Cup 2025 in Chennai.

He also enjoyed a breakthrough domestic season, playing a key role for Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, who went on to lift the Hero Hockey India League 2025–26 title.

The Rourkela leg will feature hosts India, alongside international heavyweights Argentina and Belgium, promising high-intensity encounters against some of the world’s top hockey nations.

The Indian squad features a strong blend of experienced players and young talent across all departments as the team looks to make a strong start to its Pro League campaign on home soil.

The goalkeeping duties will be handled by Suraj Karkera and Pawan, while the defensive unit includes Amit Rohidas, Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, and Nilam Sanjeep Xess, providing solidity and leadership at the back.

Also, the defenders’ list includes Amandeep Lakra, who comes into the squad on the back of an impressive outing in the recently concluded Men’s Hero Hockey India League 2025–26, where he was adjudged the Hero Player of the Tournament, underlining his growing influence at the senior level.

The midfield will be anchored by Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, and Rosan Kujur, offering a blend of experience, control, and creativity.

Manmeet Singh of Punjab has also been added to the squad following a string of impressive performances. Manmeet, too, was part of the Indian Junior Team that claimed Bronze at the FIH Junior World Cup 2025 in Chennai and further showcased his credentials while representing HIL GC during the Hero Hockey India League 2025–26.

India’s forward line comprises Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, and Aditya Arjun Lalage, who will be tasked with leading the attacking charge and converting opportunities.

Speaking on the squad, chief coach Craig Fulton said, “It’s an exciting mix of youth and experience. We have young talents like Rosan, Manmeet and Amandeep coming through, while the presence of senior players, including those from the India A setup, adds valuable experience. That balance is important for us. Belgium and Argentina are quality sides, but we believe in our abilities and are focused on delivering our best performances.”

India – 24-member squad for FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 (Rourkela Leg):

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Pawan

Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rosan Kujur

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Arjun Lalage