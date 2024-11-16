Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Today you will land up in a tricky or hazardous situation. You will feel compelled to wade against the tide, which may not be such a productive thing, says Ganesha. Nothing seems to be going your way. Take some time off for yourself to relieve the stress.

Taurus: A short trip could be in the offing today, says Ganesha. Before proceeding, you may, however, be compelled to make changes in your itinerary. If you are not too happy with the new schedules and decide to stick to your original plans, you are likely to feel disturbed, uneasy at the end of the day. It would be better if you reconciled to the changes that are needed and then make a positive effort to make the trip an enjoyable and fruitful one.

Gemini: You will feel out of sorts today. This could result in distances between you and your loved ones. You may fall into the wrong sorts of debates on account of your ill temper. You need to keep a curb on your emotions to perform better, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You are most likely to appear edgy and hypercritical to others, says Ganesha. Remain your typical poised self. Try not to be harsh to others, if you wish to save your relationships and sustain a reputable image. Avoid clashes with your superiors and colleagues. Take a deep breath the moment you feel you are losing the grip on your emotions, and then this too shall pass!

Leo: Agreed that home is where the heart is. But today, your home is where your troubles will be. The faster you try to run away from them, the quicker they seem to catch up with you, says Ganesha. So, scooting off may not be the best solution. Some people around you may try to blow things out of proportion; the best way to keep them in check is with a smile. For, a smile is the secret weapon of all winners, reminds Ganesha.

Virgo: Open the mind gates and let your imagination flow, says Ganesha. At your creative best, you will pursue innovation and creativity today. Luck will be on your side and even those things that you took a risk on may lean your way. You energy levels will be unusually high and you will feel passionate about all that you undertake. A good day to organise social events for family and friends.

Libra: There is a very strong possibility of major improvements in your public standing and image today. But it all depends so much upon your personal character, and, therefore, you must guard it zealously, even with your own life. Those who seek to malign or dent your reputation will be disappointed, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: Today promises to be an exceptional day for those involved in business. With sheer brilliance, you will steer deals right to your doorstep and will display great finesse in negotiations and bartering. Bring out the leader in you and take charge when you introduce new products or market them in business, suggests Ganesha.

Sagittarius: As Ganesha foresees, you will be religiously inclined today. Listening to soft, instrumental music will soothe your nerves. You also feel like going back to school days and dig into detective and suspense stories of Nancy Drew or Hardy Boys. It was fun being kid, isn’t it?

Capricorn: If you are planning to fly to foreign shores for further studies, start documentation and other preparations today, says Ganesha. Whether you are a student or not, on this favourable day, all you need to do is make a priority list, follow it and finish off your work one by one. If you are associated with Stock Market, expect an advantageous day ahead.

Aquarius: Cooperative and supportive, your colleagues will help you improve your performance at work. Also, your creativity will win you praises from one and all, foretells Ganesha. The day will have a perfect end as you will spend quality time with your friends and family.

Pisces: You are going to be very emotional today. You will be able to express your love to your wife or other loved ones in a very unique and dramatic way. It is not a good day for putting forth marriage or love proposals, and if you do it could be disappointing. Ganesha says that professionally you will be very successful in all tasks.