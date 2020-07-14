Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment June 14. It has been a month now. He was suffering from depression and died by suicide.

As a tribute to the late actor on his one month death anniversary, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has changed her WhatsApp display picture. Her new display picture shows the two of them together in happier times in the past.

Her caption read, “Still struggling to face my emotions. An irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”

“Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star- now you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen.”

“My words are incapable of expression the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential.”

“Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you… Eternally connected.. to infinity and beyond.”

Rhea and Sushant were rumoured to be in a relationship since quite some time and were occasionally spotted together on lunch outings and holidays. She had attended his funeral and has maintained a stoic silence ever since the actor’s demise.

Rhea went to the Bandra police station to record her statement in connection with the suicide of her friend and fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. She was called to the police station by the investigating officer in the case.

The police have been trying to understand the reasons behind Sushant’s depression. The police have so far recorded statements of atleast 29 people, including Sushant’s family members, his close friends like Rhea, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant’s co-star Sanjana Sanghi, Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.