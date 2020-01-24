BHUBANESWAR: Organised by Film Society of Bhubaneswar, Indian Film Festival of Bhubaneswar enthralled the audience of the city with the screening of ten movies of varied genres at GKCM Odissi Research Centre here Thursday.

Assamese flick ‘Aamis’, which is based on the unusual bonding between Nirmali, a married paediatrician with a young PhD student, was the best of the lot. As the bond intensified, norms of morality and societal constructs are challenged in the face of unabashed love.

Dipanwit Dasmohapatra, a theatre actor and regular to IFFB, said, “Aamis is odd, uncomfortable but delicious. Never will you ever find a movie that makes you feel so many things at the same time. It is undoubtedly one of the best cinemas of 2019. Director Bhaskar Hazarika truly mesmerises you with this one-of-a-kind experience. The film touches the subject of an unusual love story. It is also a rich psychological thriller.”

Another visitor Sasmita Das said, “Regional cinema from North Eastern states are not explored much in the commercial market. Aamis is a gem of the movie. It is based on the theme of a dark love story. The film’s main characters research meat-eating habit of the people of the North East. I have never experienced anything like this.”

Secretary, Films Society of Bhubaneswar, Subrata Beura said, “The festival this year pays tribute to iconic filmmakers such as Manmohan Mohaopatra and Mrinal Sen by screening their movies Bhija Matira Swarga and Akaler Sandhane respectively. We tried screening more of Mohapatra’s movies but many of his previous iconic movies are now damaged due to lack of preservation efforts.”

“The film by Mrinal Sen that is being screened at the festival is also in the reel format. It is difficult to screen as it is not digitised. These movies by legendary filmmakers are iconic and the government must take steps to preserve it. It will be a huge loss for younger filmmakers if these are damaged,” he said.

The festival also showcased the cinematic prowess of students from across the country, whose films have been selected in its Student Film Category. The first day saw four of these films, Tall Tales by Ajay Yadav, Aharor Duporiya by Dhruba J Das , Kaan Phus Phusot Phus Phusoni by Maharishi Kashyap and Sandhyavela by Ramana Dumpala.

Apart from these films, the festival also showcased some creative arts on relevant subjects such as awareness on usage of sanitary pads in India and plastic menace. The art exhibition was curated by Debasish Beura.

Another movie that caught the attention of viewers was a Marathi feature, Namdev Bhau, which documents the trails and travels of a chauffeur, who in the quest of the silent valley, sets out on a journey, which takes him to Ladakh. He is disappointed to find that the valley is far from silent. The film reminded the audience of the shrinking spaces of solitude in our country in the age of industrialization.

The second day’s line up includes Fahim Irshad’s Aani Maani (11am, Main auditorium), Lijo Pellissery’s critically acclaimed Malayalam drama Jallikattu (6pm, Main Auditorium) and Wanphrang Diengdoh’s Lorni (2pm, Main Auditorium).

PNN