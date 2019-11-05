Mumbai: Evergreen beauty, Ileana D’Cruz will be next seen in Pagalpanti also starring John Abraham. The film is all set to release soon and the cast is busy in the promotion of the movie.

The Pagalpanti team is busy touring from cities to cities to promote the film. Meanwhile, Ileana has been stealing headlines, one sensual photo at a time. After soaking up plenty of sun in itsy bitsy bikinis by the pool, the actress has headed back to work to kick off promotions for her upcoming film ‘Pagalpanti’.

Keeping in mind the scorching Mumbai heat, the actress kept things simple yet sexy in a colour coordinated outfit that featured her in a bra-top and a matching velvet blazer that she paired with pink pants and trendy transparent heels. With bright red lips and her hair worn down, the actress completed her look.

The beauty was joined by her hunky co-star John Abraham for their round of promotional activities at a hotel in the city.

Also starring Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautella, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, the comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee is slated to release November 22.