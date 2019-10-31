Mumbai: Raid actress Ileana D’Cruz is very active on social media and also enjoys a huge fan following.

She often updates her fans via posting photos on her social media accounts.

Continuing the trend, she is in the headlines again for raising temperatures through her latest pictures.

The actress shared a photo flaunting her perfectly toned bikini body. The caption reads, “Last smidge of sun and alone time before the birthdayyyyy also celebrating that I fit into this gorgeous @triangl swimsuit after a while”

Ileana posted a selfie where she can be seen sporting a blue bikini top and sporting a no mascara look.

It is worth mentioning that the actress was in the news for breakup rumours with alleged boyfriend Andrew Kneebone.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti co-starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Saurabh Shukla and more.

The film will hit the theatres 22nd November 2019.

Currently, the Barfi actress is working on The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan. The actress has always managed to keep her fans hooked with her bubbly personality and a perfect summer body.

The actress will celebrate her birthday tomorrow i.e 1 November.

In 2012, D’Cruz made her Hindi film debut with Anurag Basu’s critically and commercially successful Barfi!, for which she received critical appreciation and several accolades, including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.