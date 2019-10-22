Mumbai: Actress Ileana D’Cruz is eager to feature in a soppy romantic music video. The actress took to Instagram Monday afternoon to express her desire.

Ileana D’Cruz posted a picture in a blue off-shoulder bikini top with her hair let loose, where she can be seen leaning against a glass window. She captioned the snapshot: “Me looking wistfully out the window whilst listening to romantic sappy songs and imagining myself in a music video…”

Fans immediately flooded the post with comments like ‘Looking hot’, ‘Very beautiful’, ‘Looking great’, ‘Gorgeous’, ‘Evergreen beauty’, ‘You are my favourite’ and ‘I love you’.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti alongside Anil Kapoor and John Abraham. The film hits the theatres November 22.

The actress is also shooting for Kookie Gulati’s directorial The Big Bull along with Abhishek Bachchan, which is expected to release next year.

Agencies